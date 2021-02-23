Zuma corruption trial over arms deal set for May — Daily Times Nigeria

A corruption case will commence in May against former President Jacob Zuma and French defense firm Thales over a $2 billion state arms deal, a South African court reports.

Mr. Zuma faces 16 charges, all of which he denies, including bribery, racketeering and money laundering.

Mr Zuma is accused of receiving Thales’ annual payments unlawfully after the arms deal took effect in 1999. In 1999, Mr Zuma became vice president of South Africa and president a decade later.

His financial advisor, Schabir Shaikh, was found guilty of attempting to ask the French weapons company for bribes on his behalf and was jailed in 2005.

Shortly before he ran for president in 2009, the case against Mr Zuma was dropped.

Last year, it was postponed again after Thales questioned the allegations of racketeering. But a judge at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday said the trial would begin In 17 May.