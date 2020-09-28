Zulum’s convoy: How soldiers, policemen were killed — Army

The Nigerian Army has revealed how four soldiers and 10 policemen were killed in an ambush on Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy.

The Army, according to the statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said: “The convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee comprising Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force and Civilian Joint Task Force was ambushed by members of the BHT/ISWAP at Barwati village on 25 of September 2020.

“The attack/ambush was however successfully repelled by the gallant troops. Sadly, a total of 18 lives including four soldiers, 10 policemen and four civilians were lost during the sad incident.

“Troops on hot the pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered three vehicles. Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack are among. Similarly, one BHT gun truck was also captured.

“The Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence.”

“The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple IEDs planted on the road by the terrorists.

A military source who spoke to the Nation, said the bodies of the four soldiers were found in a bush more than 24 hours after the incident. The source claimed that the whereabouts of another soldier was unknown as of Sunday.

IG Adamu directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo, and Commissioner of Police, Borno State Bello Makwashi to ensure proper treatment of all the policemen injured during the attack.

Adamu also reassured Nigerians, particularly Borno State people, that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security had not been dampened by the attack.

He explained that terrorism knew no tribe, culture nor religion, but affected everybody equally. He urged the Federal Government to intensify the fight against terrorism and employ the country’s security architecture to keep Nigerians safe.

Daily Times reports that four civilians were also killed in the ambush by Boko Haram and Islamic State (ISWAP) attackers in Barwati village on Baga route Friday, September 25.