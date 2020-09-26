Zulum’s attack: ”Boko Haram’s ultimate wish is to take over Borno”

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has raised the alarm that Boko haram’s ultimate wish is to takeover Borno state.

Speaking on the latest attackin Baga, Zulum said the people of Borno will not bow to the wish of the sect.

In a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, on Saturday, the governor commended the security operatives who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by this unfortunate carnage. He shares the grief of families of these 11 priceless heroes to whom Borno shall remain grateful,” he said.

“The governor prays for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to ongoing peace building efforts.

“Zulum is of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations, and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something which gives us some hope and doing nothing which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to take over Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration.”

Daily Times had reported that the death toll has increased to 30 as many bodies were picked in the surrounding areas after the attack.