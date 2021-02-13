Zulum visits tower, to support TCN in fast-tracking repairs of electricity — Daily Times Nigeria

By Dilibe Michael

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum was on Friday, at a power site where insurgents destroyed a transmission tower which disrupted the power supply to Maiduguri.

The site is along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Zulum’s visit was to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to restore electricity to the state capital and its environs.

The recent attack on the transmission line was the third by the insurgents that threw the entire city into a blackout.

The blackout which lasted for more than two weeks has grounded many businesses that rely on electricity to operate in the state.

Zulum’s visit to the site, Engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria supported by the officials from the state ministry of Housing and Energy have been working tirelessly to restore electricity to Maiduguri.

Zulum explained that a temporary measure will be put in place to restore electricity to Maiduguri while Government will collaborate with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for a permanent solution.

“You have seen the level of destruction, they used IED bomb to destroy the tower. We are here to see things for ourselves, Insha Allah we will fast track the process of rehabilitating the damaged structures.” Zulum said.