Zulum releases N8.5m, food to Bama’s CJTF, hunters; supports families of 69 slain volunteers

By Dilibe Michael

On his second day in Bama, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, Wednesday, interacted with hundreds of volunteers in the civilian JTF and hunters helping the military to secure Bama.

Zulum, after the meeting, released N8.5m for various interventions, 30 motorcycles and variety of food items to the volunteers.

Of the N8.5m, Zulum allocated100,000 thousand naira each to families 31 CJTF members and 38 hunters and vigilantes, making up 69 families, whose relatives lost their lives, while fighting against Boko Haram.

Zulum promised to ensure that children of the volunteers are enrolled in schools.

The Governor also allocated 10, 000 naira to each to of the volunteers in Bama accompanied with packs of food for each.

Zulum also allocated N1.5m to leadership of the 3 groups of volunteers with each group getting N500,000.

READ ALSO: Foods and drinks to avoid during Ramadan

He directed immediate medical attention to a member of the CJTF, who sustained serious injury while fightig the insurgents. The governor directed that he be taken to an orthopedic hospital in Kano. Zulum also gave 250,000 naira to another CJTF who lost his arm while in combat.

Governor Zulum then approved 30 motorcycles to the three groups and promised to rehabilitate all their broken down vehicles and provide new ones where necessary.

He however warned against indiscipline and abuse of the vehicles and other working equipments.

Zulum concluded the meeting by thanking the volunteers for their sacrifices in protecting the people of Borno.