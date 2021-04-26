Zulum pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Mainok

By Dilibe Michael

Babagana Umara Zulum, The Governor of Borno, has expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of soldiers killed in a fight with Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok city, on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, over the weekend.

The fallen soldiers were identified as heroes by Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement released on Monday.

They died protecting the people of Borno and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Regardless of what happened in Mainok or how it happened, we must first and foremost acknowledge that those soldiers who died over the weekend were fellow Nigerians; they were parents of children who are now orphans, husbands to wives who are now widows, and loved ones.