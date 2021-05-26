Zulum leads dignitaries to funeral of Borno Deputy’s mother

By Dilibe Michael

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday led the funeral of Kadafur’s Mother in Maiduguri.

Zulum led Deputy Governors of Adamawa, Gombe, and Yobe States, Senators Kashim Shettima and Mohammed Ali Ndume, members of House of Representatives, the Shehu of Borno, and Emir of Biu amongst other traditional rulers, serving and former top Government officials to the funeral of Hajiya Aishatu, mother of Borno’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur.

The funeral which held at the Central mosque in Biu township, headquarters of Biu Local Government Area, was performed by the Chief Iman of Biu, Sheikh Nurudeen Umar, before she was buried at a family compound in Biu.

Hajiya Aishatu died on Tuesday in Abuja after an illness.

The Deputy Governors of Adamawa State, Chief Crowther Seth; Gombe State, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, and Yobe state, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana drove to Biu in solidarity with their Borno colleague.

State Chairman of the APC in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori, members of House of Representatives including the House Committee’s Chairman on Appropriation, Betara Aliyu who hails from Biu, representatives Kadiri Rahis and Usman Zannah both representing Borno, former Deputy Governors, Commissioners and Advisers, party leaders and members, as well as hundreds of other sympathizers graced the funeral as Biu township was filled up.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased.