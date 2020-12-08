Zulum hands ex Boko Haram caliphate N24m in cash and food items

Prof. Babagana Zulum, Borno State Governor, on Monday gave to 1,200 Boko Haram caliphate indigent persons in the former headquarters N24m.

Mallam Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesman, in a statement said his principal used the whole of Monday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe, and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Area of Southern Borno.

Daily Times reports that in the statement, it revealed that the governor at Ngoshe supervised the distribution of food items and N24m in cash to 1,200 vulnerable people who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri of the Boko Haram caliphate.

The governor was quoted as saying the distribution was to continually support resettled communities before the rainy season during which they are expected to undertake agricultural activities.

The statement said, “The governor also used the opportunity to assess basic amenities, after which he ordered the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately provide furniture and ensure Ngoshe Central Primary School is reopened in two weeks. The school project is at 95 per cent completion.”

The governor was also at Warabe in Gwoza LGA where he inspected 350 houses being built for residents whose houses were destroyed by insurgents.