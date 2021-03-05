Zulum appoints retired General as security adviser — Daily Times Nigeria

By Dilibe Michael

Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of retired Brigadier General Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq, as a special adviser on the security affairs of the state.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, announced in a statement released that General Ishaq, retired from the Nigerian Army on January 10, 2021, after 35 years of service, with his last position being the coordinator of the Nigeria Police component of Operation Lafiya Dole from December 2018 to January 2021, which leads the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

Gusau noted before General Ishaq’s last position retirement, he was commander of 8 provost group of the Nigerian Army in Monguno from February 2016 to February, 2018.

“Before arriving Borno in 2016, Retired Brigadier General Ishaq had at different times, served as Director of Standard and Evaluation at the Army headquarters in Abuja, Chief instructor of Nigeria Army’s School of Military police in Zaria; and in the special investigation Bureau in Apapa, Lagos; Army Corps of military police, Abuja; UN mission to Sierra Leone, UN mission to Liberia, company commander, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; 1 provost group of the army in Kaduna, Army corps of military police in Apapa, Lagos; 2 provost company in Ibadan as a platoon commander, command day secondary school Bauchi as instructor, and 23 armoured brigade transport company also in Bauchi,” the statement said.