Zoning won’t determine next Ebonyi governor – AESID

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A group of Ebonyi State indigenes under the platform of Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) have admonished politicians jostling for the state governorship seat ahead of 2023 not to bank on zoning arrangement.

Rather, the association said that competence and credibility will determine who emerge the next governor.

The body, therefore implored Ebonyi people to continue to assess the performance in and out of office of any contender and place same side-by-side with the prevailing challenges facing the state and seek out for only those who can reverse the present indices of governance.

In a statement signed and released to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by its President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the AESID urged the people not to fall prey to paid political permutations by jobbers and hatchets men meant to mislead, misdirect or misinform Ebonyi people as they search for to a credible and competent leader who would take-over the baton as Governor David Nweze Umahi’s successor.”

The release was in apparent reaction to an opinion piece by one Sunday Okwerike- one of the Izhi youngsters on social media who lamented that the rest of Ebonyians should probably leave the battle of Umahi’s successor in 2023 to only his Izhi clan.

The AESID said Ebonyi people will also not support as Governor in 2023, any politician who have yielded himself/ herself to be used to inflict violence on the people of Ebonyi with many of such leading to deaths of the young and elderly.

“First, AESID wishes to assert that the number one criteria which we implore every Ebonyian and lover our dear state to seek out in any intending aspirant or candidate is ‘competence and credibility’ which would ultimately translate into such a leader’s capacity to reverse the numerous growing negative statistics and economic woes that the current government of Umahi has brought upon our dear State.

“Apart from the incontrovertible fact that there has never been a time when the rest of the zones in the state allowed only aspirants and candidates from a particular part of the state to seek the governorship office in keeping with the so-called unwritten charter of equity, power as such pundits and analysts should be made to know only comes from above and it is never given but taken.

“Much more than the zone of an aspirant, the AESID would implore Ebonyi people to continue to study the records in and out of office of any contender and place same side-by-side with the prevailing challenges facing the young state and seek out for only those who can reverse the negative indices.

“We, as a group has variously raised the alarm over the rising poverty in the state which has placed us in a woeful third position among the 36 states of the federation and whoever wish to succeed Umahi must not only be worried about this ugly trend but have the feasible prognosis to proffer credible solutions to them.”

According to Oluchukwu, the government of Engr. Umahi has remained a family business with capital flights being the order of the day.

“Governor Umahi boasts that he knows even the costs of production and supply of ordinary nails, all because he is the sole supplier all to and by himself and his family.

“This is why the government has placed higher premium on concrete roads, flyovers and decorative water fountains cum lights over and above the economic survival of a greater number of Ebonyians.

“Come 2023, Ebonyi people should choose, follow, support and elect a leader who would run an all-inclusive government that would see humans as humans and not as machines.

“It is our firm believe that the economic prosperity of Ebonyi people is more important than the antiquated zoning of political positions that would not afford us to put our best foot forward as Umahi’s successor in 2023.

“More so, our people will not elect any leader who has shown manifest greed and looting of previously or presently occupied public office, neither would we encourage them to support anyone hanging on the shoulders of any leader who has vaults in his massive country-home wherein he’s been saving looted public funds.

“Only people with records of genuine love and peace for all Ebonyians who have not shown manifest discriminations should be supported and elected into office in 2023”.

Therefore, the association cautioned politicians against any sponsored divisive articles or positions that may cost Ebonyi the opportunity of redeeming its vanishing image and glory.