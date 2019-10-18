Top Nigerian duo Promise Ilebor, a.k.a KINGP and Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, made a new single banging tune to thrill fans locally, internationally.

Zlatan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Friday that the U.S-based songwriter and singer with multiple hit songs had teamed up with reigning Afro Pop indigenous rapper, Zlatan on the song entitled Banga, one that many people can’t wait to listen to.

The song which will drop later on Friday Oct. 18, has become the talk of the town as fans of both music stars can’t wait to have a feel of what Zlatan and KINGP have been working on for weeks.

KINGP and Zlatan hooked up in the U.S to duel on a song that would shake the firmament of the music industry once again.

The song which was produced by popular music producer, Tefa, is another hit song that will surely rule the airwaves and get people grooving to it.

NAN reports that after the release of KINGP”s last single “Shine On”, the Nigerian-American singer, is back with another mind -blowing tune for his fans within and outside the shores of the country. (NAN)