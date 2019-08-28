37-year-old Swede LA Galaxy striker hints on having an open mind to returning to his former team, Man U.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” he said.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in his 2016-17 debut season for United before suffering a knee injury.

His two-year contract was terminated early by mutual consent to allow him to move to the United States.

However, if he were to rejoin United, he would not be allowed to play for them until January, when the English transfer window reopens.