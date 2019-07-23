…Names Gana, Utomi, Soludo, others ministers

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Self-proclaimed President of the Biafra Zionists Federation, Benjamin Onwuka has invited prominent Nigerians from the defunct Biafra Republic and other parts of the country for his inauguration as President on July 30.

Also, Onwuka revealed that he has pencilled down names of prominent persons, such as Prof. Jerry Gana, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Labaran Maku and Arunma Otteh as members of his cabinet.

Onwuka in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, disclosed that he has invited for the inauguration Prof. Pat Utomi as foreign minister, Arunma Otteh as minister of finance, Prof. Chuwkuma Soludo as Central Bank governor and Maxwell Mba Okpo as minister of petroleum.

Other prominent Nigerians on the ministerial list include Amarachi Ubani as minister of information, May Okafor, minister of trade and industry, Gabrierl Oluwole Osagie, asminister of education, Jerry Gana, in-charge of transportation, Labaran Maku, aviation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Beni Lar, Dr. Uzodinma Achebe, UN ambassador and Dr, John Nnia Nwodo, US ambassador.

The Zionists leader also came hard on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, who had warned against the blanket demonization of herdsmen, especially of the Fulani stock.

Bishop Kukah likened the uproar and profiling of the Fulani herdsmen to what happened to the Igbos leading up to the Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970.

“If it is Fulani today, yesterday it was the Igbos,” he was quoted to have said.

But, Onwuka described the Bishop Kukah’s stance as “a blind analogy. In the events that preceded the civil war, the Biafrans faced genocide in the Northern part of the country.

“Today, the same Fulani have brought the genocide down here to our land on the pretext of rearing cattle. So, we are the victims yesterday, we are the victims today.

“This is least expected from someone at the level of Kukah, but he chose to rewrite history. This is so shameful.”

Onwuka, while calling for mass return of people of the South East, issued a fresh ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the region.

“In furtherance to my earlier statement, I want to inform our people that our July 30 inauguration stands. I will be at the fore-front.

All Biafrans, wherever they are, are requested to be at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu for the occasion.

No one should entertain any fear because we have the backing of the United States and Israel,” he claimed.

On his ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen, Onwuka said that “they have until the night of July 29 to leave Biafra land. I’m closing down Lokpanta in Abia state and any of such places in Biafra land.

“Similarly, Ruga cannot be said to be suspended, but abolished. No such word should be mentioned again in Biafra land. It should be limited to 12 states in the North,” he added.