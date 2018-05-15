ZINOX attains Intel platinum status

Zinox Technologies Ltd., foremost ICT Solutions company, has become the region’s first local Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to achieve the status of Platinum Technology Partner by Intel Corporation, the world’s leading makers of computer processors and technology solutions.

Zinox has successfully passed through all technological trainings by Intel to gain the points necessary for the highest rating awarded by the technology giants, having demonstrated technical and business leadership with strong financial capability needed to attain this position by investing in joint research and development with Intel Corporation to produce worldwide industry rated products powered by Intel’s advanced processors.

By attaining the status of Platinum Technology Provider, Zinox will enjoy enhanced technical support from Intel which will further strengthen its leadership position in Sub-Saharan Africa’s ICT landscape.

Furthermore, Zinox will expectedly work more closely in joint collaboration with Intel on latest technology in line with its Future Visions mandate to anticipate the future of technology and create products for the future consumer in areas such as Internet of Things (IOTs), Robotics, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Zinox’s recognition as an Intel Platinum Technology Partner continues a long tradition of leading the ICT industry with a series of firsts including its status as manufacturers of Nigeria’s first internationally certified computer brand, the first OEM in West Africa to receive the WHQL (Windows Hardware Quality Labs) certification and the first computer hardware manufacturing and ICT integration company in Nigeria to receive the ISO 9001-2000, among other certifications.

This is in addition to being responsible for salvaging the 2006 voters’ registration exercise by deploying 13,000 data capture machines under four weeks, the deployment of over 84,000 Direct Data Capture (DDC) machines in 2010 to register voters and create a credible database for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has helped in stabilizing democracy in Nigeria – a feat it equally achieved in another West African country, Guinea-Bissau and its sterling work with the INEC in transiting the nation to electronic voting, among others.

With its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria and branches all over the country in addition to research hubs in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East; the Zinox Group boasts a 360-degree spectrum orientation as an integrated ICT solutions group with advanced competencies in manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce and after-sales support, among others.