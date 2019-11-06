Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Gareth Bale to remain at the Bernabeu for the rest of the season – despite reports of a January move away.

The Spanish giants have been linked with an audacious bid for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling with Bale plus £70m the proposed package reportedly to be offered to the Premier League champions.

READ ALSO Suarez injury paves way for Dembele, Griezmann, Messi first season line up



Bale has also been linked with a move to China with Shanghai Shenhua reportedly remaining interested in the Welshman having failed in an attempt to lure him to the club in the summer.

“Everybody is saying I don´t want (Gareth) Bale here and I want him to leave in January. That´s nonsense,” Zinedine Zidane said.

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid attends a press conference at Valdebebas training ground on October 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

“People can talk about me, about what I do, but nobody can put fake words on my mouth.

“Of course, we cannot have the same bond with everybody but I´ve never had any problem with Gareth, even after what happened during last summer when supposedly he was leaving.

“This is the situation: he´s here, and I´m happy because the player is very good.”

“So yes, I want Gareth to stay here with us until the end of the season. That’s very clear.”