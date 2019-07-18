By Agency report

A leaked audio recording said to be Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has exposed the tensed relationship between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the military.

Zimbabwe’s military, led by then Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga, had about two years ago ousted former President Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa in a military-assisted operation. Chiwenga is now Vice-President, but has not been seen in public for months now as he is reportedly battling ill health.

The First Lady is reported to have rebuffed all efforts by reporters to speak on the matter but Information secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana was quoted to have said that from the information he received, the audio seemed to have been manipulated.

“The information I received is that there is a lot of manipulation and simulation of the First Lady’s voice on the audio circulating,” Mangwana said.