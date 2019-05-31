Zimbabwe to grow large marijuana farm

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Agency report

After legalizing the use of cannabis, also called marijuana last year, the Zimbabwean government has approved plans for the country’s first cannabis farm and production plant.

According to a story first published by CAJ News and monitored by Daily Times, the project will begin at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ Buffalo Range Prison in Chiredzi.

It said that Ivory Medical, a Harare-based company, has secured a 10- hectare piece of land at the prison because of the high security it will offer the project.

The company is reportedly preparing documents for an offer to lease 80 hectares at the remaining extension of Buffalo Range.

Zimbabwe made it legal to produce marijuana for medicinal and scientific uses last year. The African nation intends to turn marijuana into a source of revenue even as the government made it possible to request a license to grow cannabis, and both individuals and companies can apply.

Previously, production and possession of the drug could result in up to 12 years in prison. However, recreational use remains illegal in Zimbabwe, which has a harsh stance on drug use.