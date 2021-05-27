Zidane quits as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid coach, the club confirmed, saying it’s “time to respect his decision.”

The Frenchman’s second spell in charge was far less fruitful than his first, failing to win any trophies.

Having lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals, and to Atlético Madrid in the final stretch of the race for the Spanish league championship, it was the first time in 11 seasons Real Madrid came up empty.

It was a far cry from Zidane’s first three seasons at Real when he guided the club to a hattrick of Champions League crowns, a La Liga title and two Club World Cups.

”Zidane is one of the greats of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player for our club,” the club said in a statement. “He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

Zidane was a 1998 World Cup winner with France as a player, and starred with Real Madrid from 2001 to 2006. He had two stints as Real Madrid’s head coach. The first was from January of 2016 to May of 2018. He returned in March 2019.

The Spanish giants are yet to announce a new coach. Massimiliano Allegri is the early favorite, but he will reportedly return to Juventus, where he won five consecutive Italian league titles.

Antonio Conte is reportedly also a target after he left Italian champions Inter Milan on Wednesday, while former club striker Raul Gonzalez has also been linked with the post.