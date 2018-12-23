Zero Hunger farmers advocate use of organic fertilizer for fruits, vegetable production

Farmers in Nigeria under the Zero Hunger Commodity Farmers Association have advocated solitary use of organic fertilizer for the production of fruits and vegetable consumed directly without processing because of its health benefit. The association stated this in its communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja, and made available to the Daily Times, in Ilorin. The communiqué signed by the national coordinator of the group, Dr Tunde Arosanyin stated that the meeting also resolved to train farmers on post harvest handling of farm produce particularly on the use of Dichorophos to preserve beans (cowpea). The association frowned at the dearth of extension officers, who it said were saddled with the responsibility of training farmers on technology application. It commended the effort of the Federal Government in the agricultural sector, but, however, urged the government to expand its programme to cover tree crops and livestock farming. It commended the leadership role of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the Zero Hunger programme especially in the recently held farmers’ exhibition and chat meeting in Sokoto state. “The farmers also advised government on a rethink of the sale of the Bank of Agriculture and silos in view of the importance of those items to agriculture and foods security in the country. “The meeting advised Nigerians most especially hunters, herdsmen and farmers to desist from indiscriminate bush burning and felling of trees adding that the environment must tendered and managed to sustain human survival”, said the farmers’ group.