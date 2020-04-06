Zamfara state government says it has initiated an empowerment programme to support 1, 000 Small Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and petty traders under its Social Intervention Programme (Z-SIP).

Mubarak Muradun, Secretary of the Z-SIP programme, made the disclosure while reviewing progress of the programme on Monday in Gusau.

Maradun said that arrangement has been concluded to commence disbursement of N10 million to 1, 000 traders and SMEs, adding that Governor Bello Matawalle had already approved the project expected to commence soon.

“Each of the 1, 000 beneficiaries will received N10, 000 monthly under the programme.

“The gesture aims at supporting small scale traders in the state to enhance their businesses.

“This is in line with efforts of the present administration in the state to reduce poverty and unemployment among people of the state,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the monies to achieve the desired goals.