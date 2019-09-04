Zamfara state government says it will spend N8.631 billion for the construction of modern Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle made this known on Wednesday during the inauguration of the construction of one of the three pilot Ruga settlements at the hometown of the governor in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

He said that each of the three pilot Ruga settlements, which would be situated in each of the three senatorial districts, would cost N2.877 billion.

According to him, each settlement will be fitted with 210 two -three bedroom houses, western and Islamiyya schools, earth dams, grazing land and mosques.

Other facilities to be provided include police stations, 130 shops and mini markets, livestock markets, diary collection and social centres, roads and drainages among others.

The governor, who celebrated his 100 days in office with the official foundation-laying of the Ruga settlement, said the activity would also witness medical outreach to both Fulani herders and their animals throughout the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, who commended the initiative, said that Ruga as an acronym for Rural Grazing Area was formed since the pre-colonial era for improved pastoral and farming development.

He described as unfortunate the crises between herders and farming communities, saying the modern Ruga settlement to be established by the Zamfara state government would go a long way in addressing the conflict.

“In Sokoto state, I have 19 Ruga settlements, 10 of which have modern social welfare facilities, which we will continue to improve upon,” he said.

The foundation-laying of the Ruga scheme is one of the high points of the 100 days in office celebration of the Gov. Matawalle administration in Zamfara state.