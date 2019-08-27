Philip Clement – Abuja

Zamfara State Government has said it partnering with the Russian government in developing critical sectors of the state’s economy.

This was discussed in a meeting between the Zamfara State Governor Hon Dr Bello Mohammed MON (Matawallen Maradun) and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr Alexey L.Shebarshin which held at the Russian Embassy in on Monday.

The Meeting focused on improving the Zamfara State Economic Sectors of Agriculture, Solid Minerals Development and Exploration as well as Education and Health.

The Ambassador said Russian Government is ready to partner with Zamfara State Government to work together in collaboration so as to assist the present government in improving the state economy as well as creates wealth among the citizens of the state.

He added that his a country which specialises in minerals Exploration and excavation will provide Zamfara State with expertise that will enhance the state’s economy for global marketing.

He also extended an invitation to the Governor on the upcoming first Russia/African Union Summit on October, 24-25,2019 which will focus on fostering economic, Political and cultural cooperations.

Earlier in his address, Zamfara State Governor Hon Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle said he was at the Russian Federation Embassy to seek a strong partnership on how best to develop Zamfara State’s critical sectors of the economy and to have foreign investors especially in Agriculture and solid minerals.

Matawalle said his decision to visit the Russian embassy is to make Zamfara benefit from the expertise of Russia which it is known for in developing countries by extending same to Zamfara through the transfer of technology.

This according to the governor has made Russia a formidable ally of all nations that desire true and meaningful development.

Governor Matawalle solicited the partnership of the Russian government in transforming Zamfara State Agricultural sector to make it an all year round activity, with a greater benefit to the farmers through the deployment of modern farming technology.