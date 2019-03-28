Zamfara: Lawyer asks INEC to withhold certificates of return

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Counsel to Senator Kabiru Marafa and 141 others, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withhold the Certificate of Return of all candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State in view of Court of Appeal judgment that nullified their primary election.

The lawyer also urged INEC to ignore claims by Zamfara State government that Court of Appeal Sokoto Division judgment has nothing to do with All Progressives Congress primary held on 7th October, 2018.

In reaction to a statement by Zamfara State government on judgment of Court of Appeal Sokoto Division delivered on Monday, 25th March, 2019, Ozekhome, SAN, said the state government is erroneously sitting as an appellate court on its own case by claiming that the judgment had nothing to do with election.

He said: “Curiously and falsely, the said press release went ahead to ascribe its own reasons and interpretation of the said judgment of the Court of Appeal, terming that as examination of proofs of Evidence (whatever that means)”.

Ozekhome said that the entire import of Zamfara State government press release did not only stand logic on its head, but it amounts to a strange and baseless attempt by the Zamfara State Government to sit as an appellate court over a valid and subsisting judgment of the Appeal Court.

He stated that the appeal was heard on Thursday, 21st March, 2019, before the Court of Appeal Sokoto (coram, Justice Tom Yakubu, JCA (Presiding), Justice Tijani Abdullahi, JCA and Justice Jamilu Tukur, JCA). Judgement was reserved to 25th March, 2019.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Monday, 25th March, 2019, the court of Appeal allowed the Appeal and set aside in its entirety, the judgement of the Zamfara State High Court, delivered on the 25th day of January, 2019, by SHINKAFI J in SUIT NO. ZMS/GS/52/2018.

By the decision of the High Court of Zamfara State delivered on 25th January, 2019, all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs (1st -38th Respondents in the appeal) were granted on the ground that they had proved their case against the defendants (Appellants).

“In other words, the decision of the High Court of Zamfara State had recognized and validated the list that emerged from the flawed primary elections purportedly held on the 7th of October, 2018, as the authentic and recognised list of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, for the Governorship, National and state House of Assembly in Zamfara State, for the 2019 general elections.”

“It was based on this judgement (now upturned by the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, on the 25thMarch, 2019), that INEC had allowed the Respondents (Governor Yari group) to contest various positions on the 9th March, 2019.”

He said that by the unanimous judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto, delivered on the 25th March, 2019, allowed the appeal. The judgement of the State High Court which had recognised and validated (the APC purported primaries for the Governorship and Assembly elections was set aside and quashed in its entirety in very clear and lucid terms.

Ozekhome said that the legal import of the said judgement is that the so-called primaries allegedly held by the Zamfara State chapter of the APC, rather than the National body of the APC, as a legal entity, and on which all the candidates hinged their candidacy has now been effectively and totally nullified.

Consequently, “it goes without saying and indeed follows as the night follows the day, that everything that was founded on the said flawed APC primaries was null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

“This is because the very pillar on which it rested has now legally collapsed by the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division.

“The foregoing is in accord with law and simple logic as it is naturally impossible to place something on nothing and expect it to stand; it must collapse like a pack of cards.

“To situate the aforesaid development in its true legal perspective, it follows that all the candidates of the APC who purportedly participated in the National and State Assembly elections held on 9th March, 2019, were never candidates in the eye of the law,” Ozekhome said, adding that “their purported elections are therefore null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

“We beseech INEC most earnestly to note therefore that there is absolutely no legal basis for any of the APC candidates that allegedly emerged victorious from the said sham elections to be issued with any certificate of return,” the senior lawyer added.