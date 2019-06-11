Zamfara lawmakers elect Magarya as speaker

Members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly have unanimously elected Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya from Zurmi Local Government Area as the speaker.

Also elected was the deputy speaker of the assembly in the person of Musa Bawa Musa from Tsafe East Constituency.

The election which took place on Tuesday in the chamber of the state House of Assembly was witnessed by Governor Bello Mutawalle, the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP0 Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, the immediate past Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala and other prominent politicians.

The election of the speaker and his deputy was concluded in a few minutes as all the 23 members who belong to the PDP and one member of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) unanimously endorsed them.

The two principal officers have since been sworn in.

The speaker assured the people of the state that he would do his best to work in harmony with the executive arm of government in order to move the state forward.