Zamfara Killings: Saraki directs Senate panel to conduct assessment

…Commends UN Scribe on Northeast Efforts

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has directed the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security, to visit Zamfara and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the killings that recently occurred in the state.

The directive, according to a statement released by the Media Office of the Senate President was posted on his personal social media handle @BukolaSaraki.

“I have directed the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security to visit Zamfara on Tuesday in order to get a first-hand assessment of the security situation in the state and report back to plenary,” he said.

Recall that in November 2017, the Senate set up an Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of Security Infrastructure in Nigeria, which is Chaired by Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate Majority Leader. Since then, the Committee has visited Benue following the New Year killings, and is now set to visit Zamfara to assess the situation in the State.

In a related development, Saraki has also weighed in on the response of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the attack in Rann, Borno State, describing the commitment of the world body to stay in Northeast Nigeria as commendable.

Tweeting this morning from Ghana, again on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the President of the Senate said:

“I commend the @UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres for his commitment to remain in Northeast Nigeria following the recent attack on civilians, humanitarian workers and security operatives. Those responsible must be brought to book.”

Saraki, who is Chairman of the Nigerian National Assembly, is currently in Ghana at the invitation of Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Speaker of the Republic’s parliament.

He is scheduled to address the parliament on the commemoration of 25 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy on the topic “The Future of Good Governance in Africa.”