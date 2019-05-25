Zamfara: INEC declares Muttawale , other PDP candidates winner

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just declared Dr.Bello Muhammed Mattawale elected governor of Zamfara State.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who made the disclosure at a briefing in the Commission’s office on Saturday also declared three senatorial and seven House of Representatives candidates winner.

The decision of the party followed a careful consideration and interpretation of Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court which voided votes polled by candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Governorship, National and State assemblies election in the 2019 General election.

He said following the court order to cancel all votes scored by APC candidates, the Commission deem it fit to declare PDP candidates winners.

Prof Yakubu said the Commission will present certificate of return to elected governor, deputy governor, Senators and House of Representatives members on Monday, May 27 at the National Electoral Institute while State House of Assembly members will be presented certificate of return on Friday May 31 at Zamfara State INEC office in Gusau.

Details later …