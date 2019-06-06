Zamfara: I have no regret for my action – Marafa

Tunde OpalanaAbuja

Senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, Kabiru Marafa has said he has no regret for his role and action in the sacking of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State in the last general election by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

He said, given the opportunity, he will again repeat his action which was well meant to correct the wrongs of impunity and lack of respect for internal democracy by his party, the APC.

Marafa stated this during his comment at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate on Thursday

The Senator also told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he did what he did not for the PDP but it was destined that PDP candidates benefitted from the verdict of the apex court.

Marafa urged the APC to in future respect the rule of internal democracy.