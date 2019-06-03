Zamfara governor spends N83million on Sallah cows

Bello Mohammed, the Zamfara State governor is spending N83million on purchase of cows for the coming Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to a statement by Idris Yusuf Gusau, the State’s Director, Press Affairs, the money is meant for the purchase of 750 cows which are to be distributed to the less privileged, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and widows in the state as part of the administration’s commitments to improve the welfare of the people.

The statement said that the governor urged the people of the state to use the ongoing Ramadan fast and the coming Eid-El-Fitr periods to pray for peace, stability and development of the state.

He appealed to corporate organisations and well meaning individuals in the state to assist the less privileged in the state to complement government’s efforts at cushioning the hardship faced by them.

He said that the cows will be distributed across the 147 wards in the 14 local government areas, and are to be slaughtered and shared to enable them celebrate the Eid- el- Fitr Sallah despite the current economic crunch in the state.