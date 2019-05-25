Zamfara: Gov. Yari accepts Supreme Court verdict

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State Hon ( Dr ) Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has accepted the Supreme Court ruling which invalidates his election as a senator in the February 23 national assembly election alongside all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press release on Saturday signed by his Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Mai Ibrahim Dosara , Gov. Yari while addressing a gathering of the APC at the Government House Gusau, said the party members and its supporters in the state have done everything possible to ensure APC did not loose Zamfara state but as Allah wanted, the party lost the state.

He said the members have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened.

Gov. Yari therefore urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

He also directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

The governor promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.