Zamfara: Frequent govt officials’ absence fuel banditry

A former Member of the House of Representatives and APDA Guberrnortorial candidate in Zamfara state, Hon. Sani Takori has attributed the rising cases of banditry in the state to the frequent absconding of government officials at the state and local government level.

Speaking in an interview in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Takori said that, government officials have been perpetually absent to their duties post.

According to him, the state is being by proxy, as government officials were mostly stayed outside the state pursuing political matters.

“Nobody cares about the citizens, the elected officials have abandoned the state, hanging outside struggling for political control, while, allow the bandits to perpetrate their activities freely”, he added.

The APDA Candidate explained that, even if government gave logistics support to the security agents, there was need for moral support and effective monitoring.

He opined that, government officials at state and local government have to relocate to their area of jurisdiction to give proper monitoring to the security challenge.

On the state of education, Takori decried the mass failure recorded in WAEC and NECO examination by students in the public schools.

“Those children who attended public schools are always at the receiving end, many of them cried woefully due to inadequate and un qualified teaching staff”, he added.

He mentioned that educational system in the state need total overhauling, “we are among the states that are backward in education “.

He said about eighty percent of students could not gain admission into university as a result of poor performance or government inability to pay for examination fees promptly in the state.

According to him, the present administration in the state was only good in beautifying schools building, “no teaching incentives, primary education was not encouraging, as teachers were not adequately taken care of, their monthly take home was nothing to write home about”.