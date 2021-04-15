Zamfara Drivers On Strike Over Highway Insecurity — Daily Times Nigeria

Commercial drivers plying the 100-kilometer Gusau-Dansadau road in Zamfara state have gone on strike to protest ongoing kidnappings and armed robberies.

On Thursday, the highway was devoid of commercial vehicles for the fourth day in a row due to drivers’ refusal to operate.

Isihu Ticha, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Dansadau, told Daily Times that the strike was intended to draw attention to their plight.

Three drivers and four passengers were recently kidnapped along the highway, and bandits stole a total of 16 motorcycles in less than a week.

“Kidnappings and armed robberies are happening almost on daily basis. Last Friday, the driver of a vehicle conveying bride and other wedding guests was shot dead, the bride and guests were abducted near Mashayar Zaki, a very dangerous spot along the road just 15 km north of Dansadau town. The vehicle somersaulted and this did not stop them from seizing the people onboard,” said Ticha.

“Even before then, at least three drivers plying the road were killed. In the same vein, four drivers were kidnapped and they have spent at least 40 days in captivity. Their abductors have not made any contact to demand ransom and we don’t know whether the abducted drivers are alive or not. We are really in a very horrible situation here,” the NURTW chairman said.

“A spot called Tashar Maikorai is the most dangerous along the road. The armed criminals usually lurk around Hannu Tara, a ghost community located 13 km north of Dansadau town to intercept any moving vehicle.

“There are soldiers stationed along the road but I don’t think the number is enough to stop the activities of these criminals. We are calling on authorities to add the number of the check points especially at the most dangerous spots,” he added.

Bilyaminu, a resident of Dansadau city, said that some Gusau drivers are ferrying passengers up to 75 kilometers to reach the Yar Tasha Sahabi group.

However, the drivers would inform the passengers that they would not risk completing the 25-kilometer journey to Dansadau.

“The passengers after the stop over at Yar Tasha village would take commercial motorbikes to reach Dansadau. For the commercial riders, that is a very dangerous mission as the rider and the passengers could be abducted or killed before reaching Dansadau or at a much safer side have his motorbike seized,” he said.

“Even with this, at least seven motorbikes were seized from the commercial riders by the armed bandits since the start. Nine commercial riders had also lost their motorcycles to armed bandits las Friday.

“I can tell you that we are under siege because the refusal to ply the road by the commercial drivers have made the prices of the available commodities in Dansadau town to begin to sky rocket, especially tomato.

“From Dansadau if you move to the south like you are heading to Dandalla or Madada communities you would meet armed criminals not up to one kilometre. Likewise, if you head to west side, not up to one km you would come across different gangs of armed bandits.

Apart from Malele, Ruwan Tofa, Mai Awaki, and Zama Lafiya, armed bandits rule most of the other communities in Dansadau district.

The ones adjudicating amongst citizens are armed criminals.

For example, after being accused of witchcraft, a middle-aged man in the Babbar Doka community was summarily executed by bandits in front of his neighbors.

The state police command, however, said through its spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, that the command is working to secure the route.

Shehu stated that residents should provide crucial information on criminal movement to security operatives, noting that there are numerous checkpoints along the route.