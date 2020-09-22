Zamfara banditry: Arewa group demands ₦10bn fund for victims

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently release the N10billion approved by the National Assembly for the victims of armed banditry in Zamfara state, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

READ ALSO: Troops neutralise bandit leaders in Zamfara, rescue kidnapped victims in Kaduna – DHQ

Recall reports say that ₦10billion was approved the in the 2019 budget to assist thousands of victims of armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The group further urged the government to set up an ad-hoc committee to be called the Presidential Initiative of Zamfara State (PIZAMS) with a 10-year life span to manage the said funds and subsequent allocations and donations.

The national president of the forum, Comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gunjugu, urged President Buhari to, as a matter of strategic national interest expedite the setting up of PIZAMS.

He stated, “We undertook deep and holistic research aimed at finding out the root causes of the persistent security challenge, with a view of finding a lasting and sustainable solution.

“Our preliminary findings showed that within eight dark years only of banditry in Zamfara state, a conservative figure of about 11,000 adult males that were bread-winners of their families were killed, leaving behind an estimated conservative figure of about 22,000 widows (with at least two 2 wives to a person).

“In another alarming breath, an estimated conservative figure of 44,000 orphans at an average of four children to a deceased person.

A very conservative estimate indeed for this figure could be double or triple of this.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Zamfara state is very disturbing, horrible and portends great danger to Nigeria’s national security interests.

Zamfara banditry: Arewa group demands N10bn fund for victims

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged President Muhammadu to urgently release the N10billion approved by the National Assembly for the victims of armed banditry in Zamfara state.

Recall reports say that N10billion was approved the in the 2019 budget to assist thousands of victims of armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The group further urged the government to set up an ad-hoc committee to be called the Presidential Initiative of Zamfara State (PIZAMS) with a 10-year life span to manage the said funds and subsequent allocations and donations.

The national president of the forum, Comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gunjugu, urged President Buhari to, as a matter of strategic national interest expedite the setting up of PIZAMS.

He stated, “We undertook deep and holistic research aimed at finding out the root causes of the persistent security challenge, with a view of finding a lasting and sustainable solution.

“Our preliminary findings showed that within eight dark years only of banditry in Zamfara state, a conservative figure of about 11,000 adult males that were bread-winners of their families were killed, leaving behind an estimated conservative figure of about 22,000 widows (with at least two 2 wives to a person).

“In another alarming breath, an estimated conservative figure of 44,000 orphans at an average of four children to a deceased person.

A very conservative estimate indeed for this figure could be double or triple of this.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Zamfara state is very disturbing, horrible and portends great danger to Nigeria’s national security interests.

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”

Zamfara banditry: Arewa group demands N10bn fund for victims

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged President Muhammadu to urgently release the N10billion approved by the National Assembly for the victims of armed banditry in Zamfara state.

Recall reports say that N10billion was approved the in the 2019 budget to assist thousands of victims of armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The group further urged the government to set up an ad-hoc committee to be called the Presidential Initiative of Zamfara State (PIZAMS) with a 10-year life span to manage the said funds and subsequent allocations and donations.

The national president of the forum, Comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gunjugu, urged President Buhari to, as a matter of strategic national interest expedite the setting up of PIZAMS.

He stated, “We undertook deep and holistic research aimed at finding out the root causes of the persistent security challenge, with a view of finding a lasting and sustainable solution.

“Our preliminary findings showed that within eight dark years only of banditry in Zamfara state, a conservative figure of about 11,000 adult males that were bread-winners of their families were killed, leaving behind an estimated conservative figure of about 22,000 widows (with at least two 2 wives to a person).

“In another alarming breath, an estimated conservative figure of 44,000 orphans at an average of four children to a deceased person.

A very conservative estimate indeed for this figure could be double or triple of this.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Zamfara state is very disturbing, horrible and portends great danger to Nigeria’s national security interests.

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”

Zamfara banditry: Arewa group demands N10bn fund for victims

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged President Muhammadu to urgently release the N10billion approved by the National Assembly for the victims of armed banditry in Zamfara state.

Recall reports say that N10billion was approved the in the 2019 budget to assist thousands of victims of armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The group further urged the government to set up an ad-hoc committee to be called the Presidential Initiative of Zamfara State (PIZAMS) with a 10-year life span to manage the said funds and subsequent allocations and donations.

The national president of the forum, Comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gunjugu, urged President Buhari to, as a matter of strategic national interest expedite the setting up of PIZAMS.

He stated, “We undertook deep and holistic research aimed at finding out the root causes of the persistent security challenge, with a view of finding a lasting and sustainable solution.

“Our preliminary findings showed that within eight dark years only of banditry in Zamfara state, a conservative figure of about 11,000 adult males that were bread-winners of their families were killed, leaving behind an estimated conservative figure of about 22,000 widows (with at least two 2 wives to a person).

“In another alarming breath, an estimated conservative figure of 44,000 orphans at an average of four children to a deceased person.

A very conservative estimate indeed for this figure could be double or triple of this.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Zamfara state is very disturbing, horrible and portends great danger to Nigeria’s national security interests.

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”

Therefore, to complement the ongoing process of security operations across-board, there is a need, for an urgent and strategic solution, which is to target one of the key breeding grounds of banditry in the northwest, Zamfara state, and give it the required attention it deserves.”