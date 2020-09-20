Zamfara APC in crises over Marafa loyalists’ expulsion

The All Progressives Congress Party, Zamfara chapter faces fresh crises following the expulsion of 128 party members loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Daily Times understands that a seven-man disciplinary committee set up by former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s faction of the party in the state had, on Thursday, expelled Marafa’s supporters for allegedly violating the directive of the National Executive Committee of the party.

The state Publicity Secretary of the Marafa faction, Bello Bakyasuwa, said, “Former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s loyalists have no legal rights to expel any member from the party.”

Bakyasuwa, who spoke with journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Saturday, said the set-up of the seven-man disciplinary committee by the national secretariat of the party was baseless, as according to him, “only Yari’s loyalists were selected.”

Bakyasuwa explained that as a faction of the party in the state, they were not communicated to by the national leadership regarding the formation of any disciplinary committee.

“We have not received any documents either from the national secretariat or from our sister faction in the state in that regard,” he said.

He maintained that the national secretariat of the party had recently issued statements dissociating itself from giving directives to the state APC under Yari to sanction any party member.

He, therefore, urged the national leadership to disregard any issue of expelling their members from the party, warning that “this will end up destroying the party in the state.”

He urged their supporters to remain calm, saying the faction had already petitioned the APC national leadership on the issue.

“We, Senator Marafa’s loyalists, are law-abiding citizens and are ready for sincere and purposeful dialogue,” he said.