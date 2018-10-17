Zamfara APC: Court asks stakeholders to maintain status quo

Zamfara State High Court IV today issued an order of interim injection asking APC national working committee, APC state and INEC to maintain status quo in the lingering APC primaries in the state.

A card carrying member and one Sanusi Dan Alhaji had dragged the National working committee of these APC before the State High Court IV, seeking for stay action against them.

Barrister Sani Katu was standing for the plaintiff, APC card carrying members and Sanusi Dan Alhaji asked court to direct the National working committee to recognize the primary election conducted by the state APC.

At the today’s sitting the presiding judge, justice Mukhtar Yushau after careful scrutiny of the motion on notice issued an interim order asking all parties in the matter to maintain status quo pending the determination of the main suit.

“The court is hereby directing all parties involved the matter to maintain status quo and desist from taking any action “, he added.

Earlier, counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Sani Katu said the motion was asking the court to recognize the primary election conducted between 3rd and 7th October 2018.

The plaintiff was also seeking the court intervention to stop the National working committee from taking action contrary to the primary election already conducted in the state.

Counsel to the APC National working committee, PM Lasco expressed confidence with the outcome of the court, stressing that, asking parties to stay action pending the determination of the main suit was in right direction.