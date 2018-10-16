Zamfara AD takes advantage of APC crisis

The Zamfara state Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) Alhaji Musa Maimai has said his party would take advantage of the APC crisis to take over government house in the 2019 general election.

Speaking to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, AD chairman disclosed that, the party has fully prepared for election.

According to him, AD had sponsored candidates for the Governorship, national and state assemblies

“We want discard the rumours making rounds of an arrangement to liaise with ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) towards 2019 general elections has now put to rest, said “all elective positions from governorship to state assembly candidates were fielded by our party (AD) in Zamfara, speculation is now over”, he stressed.

Mai-mai maintained that his party has all it takes to win Zamfara governorship in 2019, as party’s candidate has all requisite qualifications to contest number one seat in the state.

According to him, party of the winning strategy the party had zone its Governorship candidate to Zamfara central.

The state AD chairman explained that his party manifesto focused on the workers welfare, support of business groups, women and youth empowerment among others.

He attributed the security challenge bedevilled the state to lack of good and focused leadership, added that all would be thing of the fast if, AD was given the opportunity to pilot affairs of the state.