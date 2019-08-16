Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, whose planned medical treatment was aborted in India, has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

El-Zakzaky, around 12.05pm, arrived via an Ethiopian airline, and was taken away by the security operatives shortly after.

The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, made the confirmation that El-Zakzaky was taken away by DSS operatives.

The religious leader who left for Medenta Hospital, New Delhi, India, for medical attention, with his wife, Zeenat, on Monday, was forced to terminate his treatment, following the alleged refusal of the hospital management to allow his preferred doctors to treat him.

El-Zakzay made a release in a video on Thursday, saying he was given the option of either having his treatment at the hospital or returning to Nigeria.

However, he added that, as he was still contemplating with his wife, unnamed officials returned to tell him to prepare for home.

He also complained that he was placed under heavy security, adding that he was not allowed to move from his room.

The sect leader accused the governments of the United States, India and Nigeria of frustrating his treatment.

But, his allegations were dismissed by the FG, who said Zakzaky was making unreasonable requests.

While, the US said they knew nothing about his claims, dismissing the allegations as untrue.