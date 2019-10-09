The Ivory Coast international, Zaha was heavily linked with a switch over the summer, but he remains with Crystal Palace and fully committed to their cause.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha admits speculation suggesting that he was an £80 million ($98m) target for Arsenal and Everton over the summer left his head “all over the place”.

The Ivory Coast international generated transfer talk throughout the last window.

At 26, the former Manchester United flop was considered to be ready for another step back up the football ladder.