Yves Rocher, No1 Cosmetic Brand in France Launches New Boutique at Palms Mall, Lekki

L-R Ifeoluwa Odebiyi, Beauty Advisor; Ego Akoma, Beauty Advisor; Alali Hart, Managing Director Parfums Estate Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited; Busola Shakiru, Beauty Advisor; John Monday, Outlet Manager; Virginia Odeh, Beauty Advisor.

Yves Rocher opened another boutique in grand style recently at the Palms Mall , Lekki with XXIV Karat as the official champagne sponsor.

As a brand based on the philosophy of Botanical Beauty, Yves Rocher offers a range of skincare and fragrances composed of natural and botanical ingredients for both men and women. Since its foray into the Nigerian market 2 years ago first at Jabi lake mall Abuja and later at Novare Mall Lekki, Yves Rocher has gained wide acceptance because of its efficacy. Little wonder Yves Rocher is present in over 90 countries and enjoyed by millions globally.

As the world shifts to healthier lifestyle ranging from food and fitness, there is also increased demand for botanical cosmetics that are less harsh. The Yves Rocher range of products includes:Face Care, Body Care, Bath and Shower, Fragrances, Hair Careand Make Up. All the active ingredients Yves Rocher develops are extracted from plants; they are GMO, paraben, silicon and mineral oil free.

“Having always been passionate about the botanical world, our ambition of Yves Rocher is to act in harmony with the environment as does each plant and tree naturally” – Bris Rocher; CEO, Yves Rocher

In line with this vision, Yves Rocher has over 250 botanical sources globally for its products while the plants are grown and harvested in the best condition.

Committed to safeguarding the botanical world and biodiversity, the Yves Rocher foundation has planted over 50million trees globally with an objective to plant 100million trees by 2020.

Lookbook: Amnas present new edit for Ramadan

For Ramadan 2018, emerging modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its latest edit. The Creative Director, Fatima Gidado, derived excitement from being able to create an edit around a special event such as Ramadan; the significance of spirituality and celebration, and how this can be embodied in clothes.

She drew inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion, while staying true to the brand’s ethos of designing evolving clothes for today’s stylish and modest woman.

The collection edit features influencer, Hanifa Abubakar.

The collection is anchored on a rich palette of neutral hues while paying attention to minimal and intricate beading on the reimagined traditional kaftan, boubous and kimono fit for the ‘Amnas woman’.

Experience the Black soap wonder

African Black soap commonly refer to as Ose Dudu by the Yoruba has a unique, natural, healthful properties that could enriches the soap in so many ways the natural soap contains cocoa pod ash, plantain peel ash, palm oil, shea butter, certified organic, extra virgin olive oil, spring water the natural product decreases aging of the skin . This ancient formula gives you firm blemish free skin that looks fresher and younger it also gives you a toned glowing skin.

Black soap has been used to produced different kind of beauty soap it has a long history from the Yoruba tribe down to the Ghanaian native the soap contains Vitamin A & E, and iron. Because the soap has the highest Shea butter content of any soap, it also offers UV protection. The soap is also good for sensitive skin, meaning it’s a good option for babies or the elderly ones. One unique advantage is that is very affordable and effective.

Benefit you derive from using black soap

• Black soap is 100% natural it is not made with different chemical that would damage the beauty of the skin.

• It can also as micro-dermabrasion benefits that’s it to remove the outermost layer of dry, dead skin cells and reveal younger, healthier-looking skin with no side effect attach to it .

• black soap gives you an oily skin, clear blemishes, eczema, body odor and soothe skin

• neat and beautiful skin scarps can been achieved by using black soap to wash hair

• black soap as an ancient herbal formula that’s can work for any skin type.