As the Christmas season approaches, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the chairmen of the seventeen (17) local government areas, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the state to be on the alert and intensify efforts to ensure security of lives and property of the people during the festivity.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chuks Ugwoke, Gov. Ugwuanyi further enjoined the Neighbourhood Watch groups and Forest Guards to complement the efforts of the security agencies in ensuring the safety of the people and protection of their property.

The governor further called on the residents of the state to “remain peaceful and law-abiding in their activities during the Christmas season and at all times”.

He, therefore, reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring a crime-free Yuletide celebration in the state in line with her enviable status as one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country.

