Yuletide: Police deploy 2, 331 personnel in Niger

The Police Command in Niger have deployed 2,331 personnel across the state to ensure hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bibal Yakadi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Sunday. “We have deployed armed personnel with communication gadgets on various roads including Minna-Suleja road, Suleja-Kaduna road, Bida-Makwa-Kontagora road and Makwa -Birnin Gwari road to ensure safety of road users. “We have also deployed plain cloth personnel to churches, recreational centres, motor parks and public buildings across the state against any form of threats to lives and property. “Our personnel are battle ready to deal with any form of security threats before, during and after the festivities,” he said. Yakadi advised residents attending religious programmes in various Churches to be security conscious. “People attending religious functions should be conscious of happenings around them. They must all be watchful and observe their environment,” he said. He explained the security challenge facing the country would be minimised if people were more alert, saying that more security consciousness at public functions would forestall unpleasant occurrences. He said extra security measures had been taken to guarantee the safety of lives and property during and after the festive period. “We don’t want to be taken unawares; we have adopted proactive security measures to deal with any unforeseen circumstances,” he said. The commissioner urged residents to use the Christmas to pray for peace, progress and economic development of the country. He also advised members of the public to assist the police with useful information to track down criminals in their midst.