Yuletide: Gov Sani-Bello wants Christians to emulate virtues of Jesus Christ

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state has felicitated with the Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Christmas, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. In a statement issued in Minna, the governor admonished Christians to celebrate the occasion while reflecting on the true essence of life and creation generally. The Governor stated that, as a period of sober reflection, there was the need for all Christians to rededicate themselves to the service of God and humanity towards a peaceful and prosperous society. He urged Christians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Jesus Christ who, during his reign, was an embodiment of love, tolerance, compassion, empathy for the weak and ultimately laid down his life for humanity to thrive. Governor Sani-Bello used the occasion to reassure Nigerlites that his administration will remain resolute and focused in repositioning the state for greater development in the critical sectors with the clear aim of restoring the lost glory of our dear state. To fast track this development, the Governor announced that the state government intends to sustain and expand it partnership with Development Partners to deliver people- oriented projects in the areas of enhanced education, qualitative and accessible healthcare services, provision of infrastructure as well as transformation of the agriculture sector to create employment, provide jobs, boost IGR and improve the socioeconomic status of the state. As we look ahead to the general elections in 2019, Governor Sani- Bello urged all political gladiators in the state to play politics without bitterness and warned against overheating the polity by making inflammatory, defamatory statements that constitute hated speeches. “We must reemphasize here that the state is greater than any individual or groups interests. Its survival and prosperity is paramount, hence, we must resist any overt or covert attempt by enemies of progress to cause disharmony amongst us”. The Governor called on all Nigerlites to be security conscious before, during and after the festive period and report any suspicious individual or groups who dares to disrupt the peace to the appropriate security agencies stressing that the issue of insecurity was a collective responsibility of everyone. While, again, congratulating the Christian faithful on the occasion of Christmas, Governor Sani-Bello enjoined Nigerlites to continue to pray for peace, stability and progress of the state and country.