Yuletide: Gov Jibrilla orders payment of LGAs staff before Christmas

Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibirilla has ordered the Adamawa State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to pay salaries to Local Government, Primary Health Care and Local Education Authority Staff before Christmas. In a statement by the Commissioner, Adamawa State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mustapha Barkindo Aliyu indicates that the directive by the Governor is in the spirit of Christmas celebration. According to the statement the Governor has also ordered for the immediate payment of the outstanding salaries inherited by the present administration from the previous government of all the sectors in the local government system. He said already the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs have put all necessary measures in place to ensure to ensure strict compliance with the directives of the Governor in offsetting the salary arrears. Alhaji Mustapha Barkindo Aliyu said Primary Health Care Staff are to receive six months arrears of their salaries, while Local Government Staff have four months and workers from the Local Education Authority are to receive one month arrears of their salaries. The Commissioner while wishing the people of the State Happy Christmas in advance also called on Christian to use the period for sober reflection and to pray for the peaceful coexistence in Adamawa to enable government at all levels to continue providing more dividends of democracy to the people.