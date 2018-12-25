Yuletide: FCT minister urges Christians to emulate life of Jesus Christ

Like this: Like Loading...

As Christians all over the World celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello, has called on Christian faithful in the capital city, to not just eat and drink but to emulate selfless life style of Jesus Christ as such will ensure peaceful co-existence among the people. The Minister stated this yesterday in his Christmas message to the FCT residents. The massage red in part: “on behalf of the FCT administration and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, I sincerely convey our felicitations to all FCT residents, especially our Christian friends, on the occasion of the 2018 Christmas celebrations. I urge you all, to use the occasion of this festive period to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ to our neighbours and to humanity. “The occasion also, offers us a unique opportunity to pray for our country Nigeria and our leaders, especially, our President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, for wisdom, courage and good health as he works to take Nigeria to the next level. This becomes more necessary, as we approach the 2019 elections. “I enjoin all residents to rest assured that the FCT Administration and law enforcement agencies are doing their best to guarantee the security of lives and property both during and after the festivities. You are therefore, to go about the celebrations and your lawful duties without fear. Residents are, however, requested to keep watch over their neighbourhoods and to report all suspicious movements to the law enforcement agencies nearest to them.“Once again, I wish you all a very Happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous 2019”.Meanwhile, roads and streets of the FCT are beginning to be empty as many residents had travelled to join their relatives at different parts of the country for the celebration, just as the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday work free days to mark to mark the festive period.