The Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu state Command says it will collaborate with the police to re-orient youths roaming the streets to ensure peace during the yuletide.

Mr Joseph Chinedu, the state Controller, stated this during a visit to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, on Monday in Enugu.

Chinedu, who also called for more synergy among security agencies, noted that peace and conducive environment would contribute to economic development of the state and the country in general.

He said: “I am here to synergise with your command in order to maintain peace and safety of lives and property in the state.

“If we show undivided commitment to complement each others roles; this will ensure the safety of lives and property and the overall peaceful coexistence of all persons and businesses to achieving rapid economic development in Enugu State.’’

Responding, Abdurrahman promised to partner with the correctional service and other relevant security agencies to create a conducive and peaceful environment in the state.

The commissioner, however, cautioned parents and guardians not to allow their wards and children to be used in truncating existing peace in the state.

“I am highly honoured by your visit today and the command will definitely partner with your command and other sister security to fight crime in the state,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas of partnership discussed included; joint operations, intelligence gathering and sports and capacity building of the rank and file of both commands.

