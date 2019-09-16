Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram handle on Monday, to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, May Yul Edochie.

Yul, posted a picture of himself and his wife May with the caption;

‘’HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lovely wife @mayyuledochie @dkkinvestments

The most hardworking C.E.O I have ever seen.

21yrs together, 15yrs of marriage ain’t no joke.

Thank you for everything.

Wish you many more wonderful yrs filled with God’s blessings and protection.

I LOVE YOU!’’

The actor who got married at age 22, has 3 sons and a daughter.

Yul, was the flag bearer and gubernatorial candidate of the party to run for governor of Anambra State in 2017.