Yowican prepares youths for leadership roles

Nigerian youths have been urged to aspire to leadership positions through proper self development, dedication and strategic planning.

These elements have been identified has key if youths in Nigeria must pilot the affairs of the country smoothly.

The Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Abuja chapter, in her voice of leadership conference in Abuja, on Saturday gathered youths to equip them with spiritual and leadership capacity building necessary to prepare them for leadership positions.

The youth wing of CAN also shares the sentiments that the time is now for youths to take the mantle of leadership in this country.

Addressing a cross section of youths in Abuja, a Politician and northern women’s rights advocate, Dr Fati Ibrahim, explained that leaders today are not doing their best in breeding new crops of leaders that will succeed them.