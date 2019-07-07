By John Ndu, Awka

Anambra State Government says it is committed to continuing the integration of youths in every economic programme to offer them competitive edge in the labour market.

Governor Willie Obiano said this during a courtesy visit by youths under the auspices of Youths in Agriculture,’ urging that no fewer than 100 youths be included in this year’s farming season.

The youths under the auspices of Youths in Agriculture’ were led by their coordinator, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development and Digital Entrepreneurship, Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh.

The event, which took place at the Ekwueme Square, Awka, marked the commencement of 2019 farming season.

Governor Obiano said that the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Youths Empowerment and Creative Economy would launch a robust programme for youth participation in agriculture.

The programme with theme: Youths in Agriculture’’, would create further awareness for them to be integrated into the Agricultural development programmes.

The governor noted that his administration had also established the Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency (FABDA), to properly organise and stimulate commercial fish farming in Anambra State.

This agency has set its sights on producing 250,000 kilograms of fish per month to make fish more available in the state.

The agency also plans to set up Fish Business Villages in the three Senatorial Zones of the state to create many jobs in order to take more youths off the streets.

To stay ahead of our closest rivals, we shall take training and exposure to best practices seriously this year.

“We shall create opportunities for our farmers and agricultural officers to learn some of the best-in-class agricultural practices that are leading to greater yield and happier society in other parts of the world,’’ Governor Obiano added.

Aniagoh said the present administration had transformed the status of the youths in the state through creation of various opportunities for them to be independent.

He noted that the massive involvement of youths in agriculture would help them to consolidate on the achievements of the Governor in agriculture, especially in the promotion of food security in the state.

He promised to maximise the opportunity to offer financial respite to them.