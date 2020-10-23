Youths uncover COVID-19 palliative warehouse in Osun

Some youths on Friday burst the Cocoa House, Ede where varieties of food items were stored and looted them, Daily Times gathered.

The youths and residents thronged the area around 11:40 AM and carted away packs of noodles, rice, sugar, garri, and other food items kept for COVID-19 palliative.

Some of the youths came with motorcycles, buses, and other means of transportation to convey food looted from the warehouse.

Details shortly…