Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) engaged in a protest against Bobrisky on Wednesday September 18, and they called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the popular cross-dresser and his likes from rubbishing the country’s pride and image.

Speaking on behalf of members of the group who held up placards which condemned the ”culture” promoted by Bobrisky, the Vice President of NYCN (North Central Zone), Mukhtar Jebba described the activities of Bobrisky as “ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting.”

He disclosed that they have declared Bobrisky as persona non grata and also added that they backed the National Centre for Arts and Culture, National Council of Women Society, Christian Association of Nigeria and other organizations that have condemned the activities of Bobrisky.

He said, “Consequently, the NYCN today, September 18 2019 declares Bobrisky as persona non grata, as he is a man (not a woman). For national interest, we call on the ever-conscious,

ever-ready, combatant Nigerian youths and comrades of like minds to, without fear or favour, kick out Bobrisky and his likes wherever they come across them. Nigeria is not a place for LGBT and we shall fight this to the end.”

The group which moved from the NYCN secretariat to major landmarks in the FCT like the National Assembly, Force Headquarters before stopping at NCAC, were addressed by the agency’s director, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe who is already enmeshed in a showdown with the cross-dresser.

Runsewe told the protesting youths that the NCAC is working towards reversing ”the negative trend” as he also commended them for engaging in the protest. He stated that cultural values of Nigeria will not be eroded by the likes of Bobrisky.