Youths prevent Ortom from attending APC meeting

Benue youths in their numbers on Wednesday blocked the Government House, preventing the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from travelling to attend the APC reconciliation meeting in Abuja.

Governor Ortom is scheduled to meet with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole and some other party members.

The youths are asking the governor to resign his membership from the APC.

Leader of the protesting youths, Dave Ogbole, dared the governor to crush them and embark on his trip.

Mr. Ogbole said, “If the governor insists on travelling to Abuja for the APC meeting, he will risk losing the support of the people”.

Despite the governors’ plea to allow him attend the meeting as agreed by party members in the state, the youths stood their grounds until the governor’s convoy made a U-turn.

The youths have however continued to stay guard to ensure the governor does not travel.